Climatic defaults

This is a staggering figure. It underlines the gravity of a crisis that only coordinated global action can address. While the Paris Agreement of 2015 had set out mutually agreed goals for the reduction of carbon emissions, a pact that the US wasn’t part of but is finally joining, many countries are falling behind on meeting the targets. With the US giving up its four-year denial of the emergency, hopes have arisen of Washington-led progress. India has been doing its bit but might miss its goals, too. Across the world, governments must step up efforts. A market for carbon credit trading would help. This calls for a consensus among all major emitters. It’s tough. But the least we could do is to try.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}