Cold War II vibe in Biden-Xi meet

For a relationship so strained that even the act of a phone call made by one and taken by the other is news worthy, one may have expected more discretion. But soon after US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met on Thursday, Biden, at the risk of setting back whatever progress might have been made, touched a raw nerve, again.

“Look, he is. He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours," Biden said. Beijing was displeased, calling his comment “extremely wrong and irresponsible political manipulation". What made the US leader say it can be debated. What’s clear is the Cold War II vibe. The summit’s achievements only reflect how badly ties have frayed. The two agreed to resume military dialogue, snapped off since a 2022 Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan, but the standoff over this island is no closer to easing.

The two leaders would also “pick up the phone and call one another and we’ll take the call," Biden said. An agreement to jointly fight an opioid crisis that has menaced American youth sounds like a US win, but Xi may have his own story for the masses back home.