Cold War II vibe in Biden-Xi meet
Summary
- The two nations agreed to resume military dialogue and fight an opoid menace, but these achievements only reflect how badly ties have frayed.
For a relationship so strained that even the act of a phone call made by one and taken by the other is news worthy, one may have expected more discretion. But soon after US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met on Thursday, Biden, at the risk of setting back whatever progress might have been made, touched a raw nerve, again.