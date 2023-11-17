Cold War II vibe in Biden-Xi meet

“Look, he is. He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours," Biden said. Beijing was displeased, calling his comment “extremely wrong and irresponsible political manipulation". What made the US leader say it can be debated. What’s clear is the Cold War II vibe. The summit’s achievements only reflect how badly ties have frayed. The two agreed to resume military dialogue, snapped off since a 2022 Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan, but the standoff over this island is no closer to easing.

