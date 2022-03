As the Ukraine war worsens old ruptures and creates new ones, globalization could end up as collateral damage. Autarky is in the air, globally. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized a need to scale up local manufacturing and reduce import dependence. This was important, he said, for “national security". That he specifically mentioned opportunities in the production of electric vehicles and semiconductors reflects the role that an acute chip shortage may have played. But he’s not alone. A day earlier, US President Joe Biden made a “Made in America" pitch, urging Americans to have “everything from the deck of an aircraft carrier to the steel on highway guardrails" bear that label.