Sparks flew at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, a few days before which 23 leaders had written Sonia Gandhi a letter that sought an overhaul of the party and the adoption of “collective decision-making". While Gandhi offered to quit as the party’s interim president, her predecessor Rahul Gandhi reportedly raised questions over the letter’s timing, this being such a tough period for the Congress. A fracas was narrowly avoided over what some interpreted as insinuations of collusion by a few leaders with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

At the end, Sonia Gandhi agreed to stay on as the party’s top leader, but a new president is now to be chosen within six months. Hopefully, this shall settle the leadership question which was threatening the party’s unity. That the Congress regains its vitality as a political force is essential for our democracy to function well. It takes an alert opposition to hold a government accountable for its failures. As the sole party with a credible national presence, only the Congress can play this role. And with politics having turned so “presidential", who leads the party will also shape perceptions of its electability

