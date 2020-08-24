Congress fireworks

At the end, Sonia Gandhi agreed to stay on as the party’s top leader, but a new president is now to be chosen within six months. Hopefully, this shall settle the leadership question which was threatening the party’s unity. That the Congress regains its vitality as a political force is essential for our democracy to function well. It takes an alert opposition to hold a government accountable for its failures. As the sole party with a credible national presence, only the Congress can play this role. And with politics having turned so “presidential", who leads the party will also shape perceptions of its electability