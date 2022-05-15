Congress tries again

The huddle, held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, saw other initiatives declared, too, such as a ground connect campaign to get the party in better touch with the Indian electorate. But overall, these steps seem too modest for the existential crisis the party faces. Such attempts have been made earlier as well, with little impact to be seen on its vote-catching ability. As a formation that’s nearly a century older than the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress should have the purpose of its existence institutionalized clearly enough to stay relevant in Indian democracy, which would be left poorer if it fails to revive itself.