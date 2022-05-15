Congress tries again

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As a formation that’s nearly a century older than the BJP, the Congress should have the purpose of its existence institutionalized clearly enough to stay relevant in Indian democracy, which would be left poorer if it fails to revive itself
After a three-day brainstorm held by the Congress, under watch for efforts being made to revitalize its electoral prospects, the party gave its go-ahead to some key reforms. Among them is a one-family-one-ticket plan with the caveat that relatives of leaders who wish to fight polls must have worked at least five years for it, 50% representation for those aged below 50 years and a five-year term limit for those holding all posts. As for structural reforms, an advisory group is to be appointed from within its working committee to aid the party president on policy and organizational matters.
The huddle, held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, saw other initiatives declared, too, such as a ground connect campaign to get the party in better touch with the Indian electorate. But overall, these steps seem too modest for the existential crisis the party faces. Such attempts have been made earlier as well, with little impact to be seen on its vote-catching ability. As a formation that’s nearly a century older than the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress should have the purpose of its existence institutionalized clearly enough to stay relevant in Indian democracy, which would be left poorer if it fails to revive itself.
