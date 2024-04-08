Congress’s ‘nyay’ pitch: Which part drew BJP flak?

Released last week, the Congress manifesto for this year’s Lok Sabha polls, called a “Nyay Patra" or justice charter, was slammed on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a campaign speech, Modi said every page of it reeked of a nationally divisive “tukde tukde" (literally “pieces") agenda. He even compared it to the Muslim League’s 1940 call for India’s Partition.

The particular provocation for this rhetoric has been under speculation, with the Congress call for a caste survey with quotas for every group in proportion to its population seen as the top candidate. As for redistribution, the opposition party’s view of social justice is reflected in its proposal of an annual direct transfer of ₹1 lakh to a woman in every poor household, apart from a big-budget job training scheme for Indian youth.

Given the BJP’s own welfarist approach, the fiscal part is surely less of a target for flak; a caste count, however, might be taken as a broadside against its political playbook of Hindu consolidation. In the ideological battle, this is what the Congress hopes to challenge. Expect the BJP to focus heavily on Other Backward Class votes, the electorate’s bulge bracket.