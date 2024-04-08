Congress’s ‘nyay’ pitch: Which part drew BJP flak?
Summary
- The Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha polls was slammed by the PM as divisive. Did the caste census proposal prompt the ruling party’s response?
Released last week, the Congress manifesto for this year’s Lok Sabha polls, called a “Nyay Patra" or justice charter, was slammed on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a campaign speech, Modi said every page of it reeked of a nationally divisive “tukde tukde" (literally “pieces") agenda. He even compared it to the Muslim League’s 1940 call for India’s Partition.