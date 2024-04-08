Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Congress’s ‘nyay’ pitch: Which part drew BJP flak?

Congress’s ‘nyay’ pitch: Which part drew BJP flak?

Livemint

  • The Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha polls was slammed by the PM as divisive. Did the caste census proposal prompt the ruling party’s response?

Released last week, the Congress manifesto for this year’s Lok Sabha polls, called a “Nyay Patra” or justice charter, was slammed on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Released last week, the Congress manifesto for this year’s Lok Sabha polls, called a “Nyay Patra" or justice charter, was slammed on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a campaign speech, Modi said every page of it reeked of a nationally divisive “tukde tukde" (literally “pieces") agenda. He even compared it to the Muslim League’s 1940 call for India’s Partition.

Released last week, the Congress manifesto for this year’s Lok Sabha polls, called a “Nyay Patra" or justice charter, was slammed on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a campaign speech, Modi said every page of it reeked of a nationally divisive “tukde tukde" (literally “pieces") agenda. He even compared it to the Muslim League’s 1940 call for India’s Partition.

The particular provocation for this rhetoric has been under speculation, with the Congress call for a caste survey with quotas for every group in proportion to its population seen as the top candidate. As for redistribution, the opposition party’s view of social justice is reflected in its proposal of an annual direct transfer of 1 lakh to a woman in every poor household, apart from a big-budget job training scheme for Indian youth.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The particular provocation for this rhetoric has been under speculation, with the Congress call for a caste survey with quotas for every group in proportion to its population seen as the top candidate. As for redistribution, the opposition party’s view of social justice is reflected in its proposal of an annual direct transfer of 1 lakh to a woman in every poor household, apart from a big-budget job training scheme for Indian youth.

Given the BJP’s own welfarist approach, the fiscal part is surely less of a target for flak; a caste count, however, might be taken as a broadside against its political playbook of Hindu consolidation. In the ideological battle, this is what the Congress hopes to challenge. Expect the BJP to focus heavily on Other Backward Class votes, the electorate’s bulge bracket.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.