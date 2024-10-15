Mint Quick Edit | Inflation upshoot: Worse than expected
Summary
- Consumer price inflation in September surged to a nine-month high of 5.49%. This is an upshoot from its 3.65% reading in August. If price stability again begins to look out of reach, RBI might hold its policy rate steady even in December.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das has consistently underlined the policy pursuit of low inflation on a durable basis. Government data released on Monday shows just how challenging that task is. Consumer price inflation in September surged to a nine-month high of 5.49%, measured on the same month of 2023 as its base.