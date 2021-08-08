Last week, the Supreme Court sent a signal to the world by reinforcing our respect for contracts. It ruled in favour of Amazon.com Inc.’s effort to block Future Group’s sale of its retail assets to Reliance, thereby upholding an interim order by a Singapore arbitration panel, which had implied that Future was bound by the terms of its prior pact with Amazon that restrained any such transfer.

The apex court’s judgment throws a spanner in Reliance Retail’s big brick-and-mortar expansion plans, but it should not be seen in the context of which entity won or lost the case. What matters is India’s adherence to global norms and principles. The freedom of businesses to forge legally sound agreements with one another is no trivial matter. And a country that turns a blind eye to a commitment flouted by a local company would be at risk of being shunned by global investors, thus hurting its appeal as an investment destination. The nationality of shareholders whose interests are at stake should be immaterial. In recent years, to the alarm of foreign investors, India has displayed some reluctance to accept the awards of global arbitrators. No longer, we should hope.

