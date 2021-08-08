Contract sanctity

The apex court’s judgment throws a spanner in Reliance Retail’s big brick-and-mortar expansion plans, but it should not be seen in the context of which entity won or lost the case. What matters is India’s adherence to global norms and principles. The freedom of businesses to forge legally sound agreements with one another is no trivial matter. And a country that turns a blind eye to a commitment flouted by a local company would be at risk of being shunned by global investors, thus hurting its appeal as an investment destination. The nationality of shareholders whose interests are at stake should be immaterial. In recent years, to the alarm of foreign investors, India has displayed some reluctance to accept the awards of global arbitrators. No longer, we should hope.

