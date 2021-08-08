Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Contract sanctity

Contract sanctity

Premium
Contract sanctity Photo: Mint
1 min read . 10:32 PM IST Livemint

A country that turns a blind eye to a commitment flouted by a local company would be at risk of being shunned by global investors, thus hurting its appeal as an investment destination

Last week, the Supreme Court sent a signal to the world by reinforcing our respect for contracts. It ruled in favour of Amazon.com Inc.’s effort to block Future Group’s sale of its retail assets to Reliance, thereby upholding an interim order by a Singapore arbitration panel, which had implied that Future was bound by the terms of its prior pact with Amazon that restrained any such transfer.

Last week, the Supreme Court sent a signal to the world by reinforcing our respect for contracts. It ruled in favour of Amazon.com Inc.’s effort to block Future Group’s sale of its retail assets to Reliance, thereby upholding an interim order by a Singapore arbitration panel, which had implied that Future was bound by the terms of its prior pact with Amazon that restrained any such transfer.

The apex court’s judgment throws a spanner in Reliance Retail’s big brick-and-mortar expansion plans, but it should not be seen in the context of which entity won or lost the case. What matters is India’s adherence to global norms and principles. The freedom of businesses to forge legally sound agreements with one another is no trivial matter. And a country that turns a blind eye to a commitment flouted by a local company would be at risk of being shunned by global investors, thus hurting its appeal as an investment destination. The nationality of shareholders whose interests are at stake should be immaterial. In recent years, to the alarm of foreign investors, India has displayed some reluctance to accept the awards of global arbitrators. No longer, we should hope.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The apex court’s judgment throws a spanner in Reliance Retail’s big brick-and-mortar expansion plans, but it should not be seen in the context of which entity won or lost the case. What matters is India’s adherence to global norms and principles. The freedom of businesses to forge legally sound agreements with one another is no trivial matter. And a country that turns a blind eye to a commitment flouted by a local company would be at risk of being shunned by global investors, thus hurting its appeal as an investment destination. The nationality of shareholders whose interests are at stake should be immaterial. In recent years, to the alarm of foreign investors, India has displayed some reluctance to accept the awards of global arbitrators. No longer, we should hope.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!