Cops as critics

But an increasingly narrow prudishness is being used to police art and artists in the name of religion, which goes against the traditions of good-natured irreverence and intimacy that Indian cultures have long been cozy with
Taking offence is fast becoming an extreme, humourless sport in India. Recently, a member of this always-offended fringe filed a complaint against a novel which won the International Booker prize a few months ago. The Uttar Pradesh resident went to cops claiming he had detected “objectionable" comments about Hindu deities in Geetanjali Shree’s Ret Samadhi. The complaint forced organizers to cancel an event in Agra meant to celebrate her work.
Of course, readers have every right to dislike Shree’s work. But before indignation became a public occupation, this did not extend to filing police complaints against writers. You could simply not read their work. But an increasingly narrow prudishness is being used to police art and artists in the name of religion, which goes against the traditions of good-natured irreverence and intimacy that Indian cultures have long been cozy with. This is just the kind of mischief by police reports that India should shut down. Instead, the UP police have reportedly said they will read Ret Samadhi and decide whether Shree has crossed a line. Someone tell them they should get out of the business of literary criticism, pronto.
