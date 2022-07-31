Cops as critics

Of course, readers have every right to dislike Shree’s work. But before indignation became a public occupation, this did not extend to filing police complaints against writers. You could simply not read their work. But an increasingly narrow prudishness is being used to police art and artists in the name of religion, which goes against the traditions of good-natured irreverence and intimacy that Indian cultures have long been cozy with. This is just the kind of mischief by police reports that India should shut down. Instead, the UP police have reportedly said they will read Ret Samadhi and decide whether Shree has crossed a line. Someone tell them they should get out of the business of literary criticism, pronto.