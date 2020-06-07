Corona combo

Corona combo1 min read . 07:40 PM IST
- If AstraZeneca and Gilead Sciences merge, the two could potentially be a formidable force against covid-19.
- India’s vaccine hopes would be aligned with theirs, but we should still boost our own R&D efforts
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AstraZeneca, Britain’s largest pharmaceutical company, has reportedly approached the US-based Gilead Sciences for a potential merger. Though the two companies haven’t begun formal negotiations, should they join forces, their output could potentially be at the frontlines of the world’s war against covid-19.
AstraZeneca, Britain’s largest pharmaceutical company, has reportedly approached the US-based Gilead Sciences for a potential merger. Though the two companies haven’t begun formal negotiations, should they join forces, their output could potentially be at the frontlines of the world’s war against covid-19.
Both seem to be at the forefront of recent advances in the West, and are engaged in carrying out clinical trials of anti-covid shots. AstraZeneca expects to produce a vaccine in alliance with Oxford University, the one that Pune-based Serum Institute of India has a licence to churn out for India. Gilead’s remdesivir, meanwhile, is a drug being tried out as a recovery aid for covid patients. Its intake has reportedly been found to shorten hospital stays.
Both seem to be at the forefront of recent advances in the West, and are engaged in carrying out clinical trials of anti-covid shots. AstraZeneca expects to produce a vaccine in alliance with Oxford University, the one that Pune-based Serum Institute of India has a licence to churn out for India. Gilead’s remdesivir, meanwhile, is a drug being tried out as a recovery aid for covid patients. Its intake has reportedly been found to shorten hospital stays.
Since our hopes are also pinned on large-volume production of the Oxford vaccine, we need to watch developments carefully. AstraZeneca is said to be churning out the vaccine well in advance of its safety approval, a project it is ready to lose money on if it doesn’t pass, and perhaps Gilead’s plants could pump up output. The dark horses of the lab-to-testing race against the dreaded disease are Chinese developers, whose progress remains shrouded in relative secrecy right now. Efforts are being made in India, too. These may need a boost, just in case a global scramble ensues for vials and pills that are effective against coronavirus and access to them proves difficult. Domestic research and development is the only guarantee of self-reliance in this arena. An economic recovery could depend on how long it takes to put corona anxiety behind us.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated