Covaxin, the covid vaccine made by home-grown Bharat Biotech, triggered an immune response in 96% of its test subjects without causing serious side effects, according to its phase 2 trial data published in the medical journal Lancet. This should allay misgivings over its safety that had arisen after Indian regulators granted it approval even before it had been adequately peer reviewed and fully tested. To be sure, its actual efficacy will be clear only once phase 3 trial results are out. The interim results shared by the company recently had shown 81% effectiveness.

It’s especially important to the success of our government-run vaccination programme that Covaxin be seen as safe. Those opting for a jab have had no choice over which formulation they get. It’s a toss-up between Covishield, developed by Oxford in alliance with AstraZeneca, and our indigenous vaccine. This had led to a degree of hesitancy among would-be recipients of a shot, with many hunting for hospitals said to be administering Covishield. Now that Covaxin has acquitted itself, let’s hope immunization picks up pace. While 2 million jabs a day is good, it’s not good enough.

