Covid isn’t gone yet

While fatigue is high, caution still needs to be maintained. Cases have increased globally, but the biggest jump has been in Asia, with flare-ups in China and South Korea, among other countries. With international flights expected to go fully operational later this month, India should assess pandemic risks closely. The government has rightly directed all authorities to stay vigilant. Right from the start of the viral outbreak, the virus has defied predictions of its behaviour and evolution path. It re-acquainted us with what global-scale uncertainty means. The virus has lost virulence in 2022, but that is not a reason to suppose we’re in the clear. There’s no need for panic, but let’s be realistic.