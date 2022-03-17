Covid isn’t gone yet

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With covid cases in India down to their lowest level in about two years, it’s not a surprise to see public spaces get crowded and masks slip. Social distancing seems like a diktat from an era now past. But covid isn’t gone and such behaviour we mustn’t risk. On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) sounded an alert over a spike in cases worldwide over the past week. These, warned its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, may be “just the tip of the iceberg", given low testing rates.
While fatigue is high, caution still needs to be maintained. Cases have increased globally, but the biggest jump has been in Asia, with flare-ups in China and South Korea, among other countries. With international flights expected to go fully operational later this month, India should assess pandemic risks closely. The government has rightly directed all authorities to stay vigilant. Right from the start of the viral outbreak, the virus has defied predictions of its behaviour and evolution path. It re-acquainted us with what global-scale uncertainty means. The virus has lost virulence in 2022, but that is not a reason to suppose we’re in the clear. There’s no need for panic, but let’s be realistic.
