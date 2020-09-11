Covid versus 9/11

Among black-swan events of truly world-changing stature, would the covid pandemic outrank 9/11? It’s a question worth a good head scratch. It has been less than nine months since a microscopic bug with spikes blew up in our faces, but n-n-n-nineteen years—if you’d pardon the stammer of Paul Hardcastle’s classic anti-war anthem—since Al-Qaeda-guided missiles in the shape of aircraft felled New York’s iconic twin towers on 11 September 2001. On a richter scale of sorts, that terror attack was a bigger shock. Not just for its hostility, but geopolitical impact.

Two US-led wars were to follow under its then President George W. Bush, filling grave upon grave, burning cash upon cash, and culminating under his successor Barack Obama in a raid on Osama bin Laden’s Pakistani hideout to terminate the Al-Qaeda chief’s life. Post-9/11 convulsions in American politics have not ceased, it would seem, though its quest for diversity as a success factor was redeemed somewhat by Obama’s 2008 win. Today, as covid-19 excoriates the free world’s economies while Uncle Sam plays deal-maker—if not wheeler-dealer—and an America riven by ethnic divisions seems to turn upon itself, a China that has risen rapidly over the past two decades smugly surveys the globe as its own plaything this century. With Islamabad having pivoted from Washington to Beijing as its benefactor, and Chinese troops snarling across the Himalayas, India could be the first to face the heat of a possible shift in global power.

The spikey little bug needs to be fought, of course, but we can’t afford to let the current trajectory of larger forces dictate our national destiny. Common sense must do that. Countries that value liberty, equality and diversity as factors of peace and prosperity must converge minds to craft a cohesive strategy for democratic freedom to prevail.













