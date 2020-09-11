Covid versus 9/11

Two US-led wars were to follow under its then President George W. Bush, filling grave upon grave, burning cash upon cash, and culminating under his successor Barack Obama in a raid on Osama bin Laden’s Pakistani hideout to terminate the Al-Qaeda chief’s life. Post-9/11 convulsions in American politics have not ceased, it would seem, though its quest for diversity as a success factor was redeemed somewhat by Obama’s 2008 win. Today, as covid-19 excoriates the free world’s economies while Uncle Sam plays deal-maker—if not wheeler-dealer—and an America riven by ethnic divisions seems to turn upon itself, a China that has risen rapidly over the past two decades smugly surveys the globe as its own plaything this century. With Islamabad having pivoted from Washington to Beijing as its benefactor, and Chinese troops snarling across the Himalayas, India could be the first to face the heat of a possible shift in global power.