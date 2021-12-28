Far from going endemic, the covid pandemic is still scaling new peaks, globally. By one count, cases hit 1.44 million on Monday, the highest single-day number on record. The seven-day rolling average of daily cases, just above 840,000, is at its worst, too, and likely to rise as 2022 rolls in. Omicron’s hyper-infectivity is to blame, a variant that has again shown us how hard it is to predict the evolution path of this virus. So far, it has taken over 5.4 million lives worldwide and isn’t done yet, though the latest wave’s death toll is mercifully under half the global peak of early 2021 on a week’s moving-average basis.

India has no option but to prepare for another onslaught. For precautionary jabs, to be rolled out early next year, the Centre has clarified that those aged 60 and above will not need to show a doctor’s certificate of co-morbidity, although the vulnerable in this age bracket are eligible for a third shot only if nine months have elapsed since their second dose. Meanwhile, pre-adults aged 15-18 are to be offered Covaxin jabs, while frontline health workers will be able to get Covishield as well. Boosters can stave off Omicron, but our coverage, it’s clear, will be too scanty to suffice.

