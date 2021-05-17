Subscribe
Covid's the big threat

Covid’s the big threat

Premium
A health worker collects swab of a boy to test for COVID- 19 at a government hospital
1 min read . 17 May 2021 Livemint

The EU and UK also grappled with its blood-clot risk briefly, but found that its protection easily justified its use. The big threat we face is covid, not clots.

Released on Monday, findings of the National Adverse Event Following Immunization Committee should allay concerns over the risk of developing blood clots after being given a dose of Covishield, the Indian version of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Based on a review of severe reactions to its administration, the panel has determined that this adverse event occurs in less than one in a million jabs: in 0.61 cases per million, to be precise. This does not mean that thromboembolic events, as the classification goes, can be brushed aside. Our medical systems need to be prepared for the possibility. But the rarity means we must not let it get in the way of our immunization drive.

No inoculation is 100% safe. The question is one of weighing benefits against risks. In this case, studies have shown that Covishield generates enough of an immune response within most people’s bodies to fend off the worst effects of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. No jab can guarantee full efficacy either. But this vaccine needs to be valued for its potential as a life-saver. The EU and UK also grappled with its blood-clot risk briefly, but found that its protection easily justified its use. The big threat we face is covid, not clots.

