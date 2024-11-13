Mint Quick Edit Inflation above 6Percent: There goes a December rate cut
Summary
- CPI data shows a 6.2% rise in October, above RBI’s upper limit. The odds of a rate cut next month now look bleak. Only if GDP expansion slows sharply would the central bank switch its priority.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das’s warning of inflation rising sharply in October has turned out prescient. Data released on Tuesday showed the consumer price index rose 6.2% last month from its level a year earlier. In September, it had shown a 5.5% increase.