comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Cricket at Olympics
Back Back

Cricket at Olympics

 Livemint

The sport is set to make a comeback in the Games for the first time since 1900.

Cricket is set to make a comeback in the Games for the first time since 1900. (AFP)Premium
Cricket is set to make a comeback in the Games for the first time since 1900. (AFP)

On Monday, the International Olympic Committee added cricket and five other sporting events to the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. With it, the sport is set to make a comeback in the Games for the first time since 1900, the only other occasion when it featured, even though only two teams—an English one that happened to be visiting France where the Games were held and a French team comprising mostly English expats—were in the fray. 

This time, the sport returns in the T20 format, and should see real competition, given its vastly grown popularity. Its fast-paced action should make for exciting viewership and encourage more countries to take it up professionally. 

Given cricket’s huge following in the Asian subcontinent, it may also be fair to expect broadcast revenue from India to shoot up—a staggering ten-fold, by one estimate. That should improve the cost-benefit equation of the Games and help hosting nations, considering all Olympic editions since 1960 have exceeded budgets. As for India, its record medal tally at the Asian Games has raised its sporting profile. Cricket in Olympics bolsters hope of one more sporting medal.

 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 09:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App