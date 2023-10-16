Cricket at Olympics
The sport is set to make a comeback in the Games for the first time since 1900.
On Monday, the International Olympic Committee added cricket and five other sporting events to the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. With it, the sport is set to make a comeback in the Games for the first time since 1900, the only other occasion when it featured, even though only two teams—an English one that happened to be visiting France where the Games were held and a French team comprising mostly English expats—were in the fray.