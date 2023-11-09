Crude paradox: Global price slip even as war rages in West Asia
Increased supply and weak Chinese demand may relieve India of enlarged oil bills.
With the Israel-Hamas war intensifying, crude oil prices were expected to surge over concerns of supply disruptions in case hostilities widened. Yet, counter-intuitively, prices have been weakening. On Wednesday, they fell more than 4% to a three-month low, with Brent crude settling at $81 a barrel. This, despite voluntary output cuts reaffirmed by Saudi Arabia and Russia on top of the ones enforced earlier by the Opec+ cartel. Crude oil is currently down 17% from a $98 recent-high hit in September.