Crux of the matter

This address of 2 June was significant in our home context of Hindu-Muslim tension not just for its Gyanvapi nudge towards either talks or the law but for sensitivity to the broader flashpoint potential in today’s schism. While its Muslim outreach alluded to an asymmetry of threats, in clarifying that the Sangh was not opposed to non-Hindu forms of devotion, it held out an implicit promise to support freedom of religion. Living up to our Constitution on this crucial point would reduce misgivings and thus also the risk of conch shells being misheard by members of a minority group with little political voice left.