Crux of the matter

The significance of last week’s speech by Mohan Bhagwat will go up should its call for moderation be heeded across India. As chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, he endorsed the value of unity in diversity, as also the validity of various paths of faith, including Islam, and asked for a dial-down of disputes over places of worship to lay out a case for global guruhood based on humanist Hindu ideals aided by state power. A war-torn world, in his view, had made space for a pluralist pax-Sanatana of dharmic truth.
This address of 2 June was significant in our home context of Hindu-Muslim tension not just for its Gyanvapi nudge towards either talks or the law but for sensitivity to the broader flashpoint potential in today’s schism. While its Muslim outreach alluded to an asymmetry of threats, in clarifying that the Sangh was not opposed to non-Hindu forms of devotion, it held out an implicit promise to support freedom of religion. Living up to our Constitution on this crucial point would reduce misgivings and thus also the risk of conch shells being misheard by members of a minority group with little political voice left.
