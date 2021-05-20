As bitcoin’s market value went into a tailspin this week, many investors in this cryptocurrency rushing for the exit failed to bail out because the trading servers of crypto exchanges WazirX and CoinDCX crashed. As reported, the selling pressure was so heavy that their digital systems could not bear the load. While China’s tightening of rules on digital tokens has been cited by some as the trigger for this crypto crash, the market had been betraying signs of weakness for many days earlier.

Tesla chief Elon Musk’s U-turn on Bitcoin acceptance and criticism of the environmental hazard posed by the power guzzled by its blockchain operations had frazzled nerves. Also, this particular crypto, like various others, had been riding a speculative wave fuelled by a burst in global demand, with soaring prices attracting even more speculators. As with all such phenomena, right from the tulip mania of 17th century Europe, many must have piled into cryptos on the ‘greater fool theory’, hoping to make a quick buck by selling them off even higher. The extra fiat money created by central banks could have given this game a long lease. Exactly how long, though, nobody could—or can—predict

