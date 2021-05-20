Crypto crash

Tesla chief Elon Musk’s U-turn on Bitcoin acceptance and criticism of the environmental hazard posed by the power guzzled by its blockchain operations had frazzled nerves. Also, this particular crypto, like various others, had been riding a speculative wave fuelled by a burst in global demand, with soaring prices attracting even more speculators. As with all such phenomena, right from the tulip mania of 17th century Europe, many must have piled into cryptos on the ‘greater fool theory’, hoping to make a quick buck by selling them off even higher. The extra fiat money created by central banks could have given this game a long lease. Exactly how long, though, nobody could—or can—predict

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}