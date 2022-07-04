Indian authorities have been cryptic in their stance on the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies, but when a tax was imposed on gains made on them, with a mandate for tax deduction at source (TDS), it was a matter of alignment with taxation law. Its impact has been heavy. Since the TDS rule came into effect on 1 July, cryptocurrency trading volumes have crashed across exchanges by as much as 80%. A drop was widely expected, but such a sharp one is remarkable.

With global crypto markets in turmoil, their trade may have been deterred by an estimation that a levy on value enhancement no longer made them worthy investments. A 30% tax on capital gains is the highest marginal rate charged in India. While a 1% TDS does imply an extra procedural burden, its sudden squeeze of crypto trades would suggest a substantial number of tax dodgers were driven out of the market in fear of their unaccounted-for wealth coming under the tax radar, thanks to the traceability that TDS entails. That’s unsettling. Perhaps exchange volumes will regain their former peaks, but with a reversal of easy money policies and a string of crypto scandals hollowing out portfolios, it could take a while.