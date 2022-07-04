Crypto tax tumble1 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 10:20 PM IST
Perhaps exchange volumes will regain their former peaks, but with a reversal of easy money policies and a string of crypto scandals hollowing out portfolios, it could take a while
Indian authorities have been cryptic in their stance on the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies, but when a tax was imposed on gains made on them, with a mandate for tax deduction at source (TDS), it was a matter of alignment with taxation law. Its impact has been heavy. Since the TDS rule came into effect on 1 July, cryptocurrency trading volumes have crashed across exchanges by as much as 80%. A drop was widely expected, but such a sharp one is remarkable.