Mint Quick Edit | India is comfortably placed on the external front
Summary
- RBI data shows India’s current account deficit widened to 1.1% of GDP in 2024-25’s first quarter. This suits us fine. Barring geopolitical shocks, we can expect a deficit level that’ll help keep the economy largely steady on the external front.
Given India’s troubles with the current account in its not-so-distant history, it’s comforting that it is now well in control. Going by data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the deficit on this account stood at 1.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months ended in June.