Explore

Mint Quick Edit | India is comfortably placed on the external front

Livemint 1 min read 01 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
The current account deficit equals the gap between domestic savings and investment, with inflows from abroad playing the bridge.
The current account deficit equals the gap between domestic savings and investment, with inflows from abroad playing the bridge.

Summary

  • RBI data shows India’s current account deficit widened to 1.1% of GDP in 2024-25’s first quarter. This suits us fine. Barring geopolitical shocks, we can expect a deficit level that’ll help keep the economy largely steady on the external front.

Given India’s troubles with the current account in its not-so-distant history, it’s comforting that it is now well in control. Going by data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the deficit on this account stood at 1.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months ended in June. 

From the year-ago quarter’s 1% level, this marks a slight widening. But in the preceding three months ended in March, India had a surplus of 0.5%. So, on a rolling basis, the move is substantial, although hardly a surprise, given weakening demand for our exports globally. 

Also read: India’s current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP to $9.7 billion in Q1FY25 from surplus in previous quarter: RBI

The figure is mostly made up of our trade gap, as net income from abroad isn’t much. And at 1.1% of GDP, it’s well in control. That we’ve exited a surplus is also a relief from another viewpoint of what that gap reflects. 

As a matter of macro accounting, the current account deficit equals the gap between domestic savings and investment, with inflows from abroad playing the bridge. So, a surplus suggests an under-invested economy. 

From here on, barring geopolitical shake-ups, we could expect a deficit level that’ll help keep the economy largely steady on the external front. That capital inflows are reasonably good helps as well.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue