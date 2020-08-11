Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Current accounts go high-voltage

Current accounts go high-voltage

2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2020, 03:35 PM IST Livemint

  • The restrictions imposed by RBI on the operation and transfer of funds between multiple current and cash credit accounts could help disentangle credit flows and improve transparency.
  • But these may also restrict the business of private and foreign banks. The central bank must see that commerce doesn’t suffer a short circuit

The recent restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the transfer of funds between multiple current and cash credit accounts of borrowers could shake up the mutual dealings of companies and banks. Private and foreign banks, in particular, could be hit. As part of the move, RBI has banned the routing of term-loan funds through current accounts, since such loans are meant for specific purposes and ought to be used only for those. Ordinarily, withdrawals from a current account should be made only for direct payments to suppliers of goods and services. Simultaneously, RBI has disallowed banks from opening current accounts for customers that have cash credit or overdraft facilities with other banks, since the latter ought to be primarily used for payments related to day-to-day operations. There are other restrictions as well on the transfer of funds between current accounts held in different banks, depending on the collective exposure of the banking system to the specific borrower.

These moves could cause some consternation among non-state-run banks in the country, since many companies tend to operate current accounts with them while borrowing money from state-run lenders, which are seen to be more approachable for loans. With RBI’s new clamp, this business could shift to state-run lenders. Private and foreign banks could try lending to these clients, but that may mean exposure to greater default risk.

The central bank’s aim was not to shuffle business around the sector, but to minimize convolutions and ensure greater transparency in the flows of cash so that credit facilities are harder to abuse. Complex movements make it hard for regulators to spot irregularities such as fund diversion. If RBI’s curbs help disentangle webs of dubious transfers, then that would be good for financial discipline in the country. But RBI should keep watch for unintended consequences. Honest commerce must not suffer.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
It can also be noted that there is a project to have a single customer ID for every entity's banking needs which will help in the monitoring, but the same is not fully in place.

Banks will not open current accounts for those with cash credit, overdraft

2 min read . 07 Aug 2020
MSME minister Nitin Gadkari said the finance ministry will decide on the matter soon. (HT)

Govt may allow co-op banks to lend under scheme for MSMEs

2 min read . 07:03 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout