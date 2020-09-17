Cyber incursion

The crackdown in the US on cyber hackers should alert us to the risks that India faces. Five Chinese nationals are alleged to have attacked several companies and institutions, with official Indian networks reported to be among the targets. This revelation was made by the US justice department, which has declared them as fugitives, besides arresting two Malaysians. The conspirators reportedly cracked open a virtual private network owned by the Indian government and installed malware.

The specific harm they might have caused or the kind of data stolen is not known. But given that a government network was hacked, the possibility of important data being compromised cannot be ruled out. An inquiry could help determine the extent of the damage, if any. On a broader level, the incident is a reminder that the country needs to maintain a constant vigil and strengthen the security of all online systems. China, in particular, seems bent on using what analysts call “hybrid warfare", which involves the deployment of information weaponry against an enemy. Clearly, the threat we face isn’t just along the border. We must tighten our cyber defences.

