Cyclone Amphan had West Bengal and Odisha bracing for the Bay of Bengal’s fiercest air-swirler this century after it intensified to pack wind speeds of 270kmph. By the time it made landfall on Wednesday, it was gusting at about 160kmph, slower but still whipping these states’ coastal regions with its fury. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force had already moved about 500,000 people to shelters in West Bengal, while another 100,000 had been evacuated in Odisha. That the cyclone would leave a trail of destruction was a foregone conclusion. It’s the human cost that the country has sought to minimize.