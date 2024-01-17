Davos: The IMF tries to temper rate-cut expectations
Summary
- Inflation is yet to be quelled in the West and labour markets remain tight. A weakened trade-off between joblessness and price instability adds complexity to the challenge central banks face.
Given how excitable financial markets can get at any hint of a policy rate cut, it may seem cheaper credit is all there is to material progress. Monetary policy is a lot more complex than that, though, which is why economists constantly need to explain why over-cheap, free or negatively priced loans are not sustainable, even if they’re extended in crisis times.