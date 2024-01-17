 Davos: The IMF tries to temper rate-cut expectations | Mint

Davos: The IMF tries to temper rate-cut expectations

Livemint 1 min read 17 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Gita Gopinath opined that it is premature to conclude that central banks will cut rates aggressively.
Gita Gopinath opined that it is premature to conclude that central banks will cut rates aggressively.

Summary

  • Inflation is yet to be quelled in the West and labour markets remain tight. A weakened trade-off between joblessness and price instability adds complexity to the challenge central banks face.

Given how excitable financial markets can get at any hint of a policy rate cut, it may seem cheaper credit is all there is to material progress. Monetary policy is a lot more complex than that, though, which is why economists constantly need to explain why over-cheap, free or negatively priced loans are not sustainable, even if they’re extended in crisis times. 

Gita Gopinath spoke in similar spirit at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Markets are expecting central banks to cut rates pretty aggressively... I think it’s a bit premature to make that conclusion," said the International Monetary Fund’s first deputy managing director. “We should expect rates to come down some time this year, but based on the data we see right now, we expect this to be more likely in the second half." 

The data restraining what Western and other markets are looking for relates to realities like inflation, which is yet to be quelled, and labour markets that remain tight and could cause upward wage-cost pressure. What adds complexity is a weakened trade-off in the West between joblessness and price instability; so, it’s hard to identify what level of unemployment is consistent with an inflation target.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App