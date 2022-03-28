OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Decibel distinction
Listen to this article

Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, famous for brass work, has been making all the wrong noises. It has been ranked as the second-most noise-polluted city in the world by the United Nations report, ‘Frontiers 2022: Noise, Blazes and Mismatches’, with its decibel (dB) level measured at 114. Four other Indian cities—Delhi (83dB), Kolkata and Asansol (89dB) and Jaipur (84dB)—also feature in the 61 worldwide cities on this chart. Dhaka is the noisiest (119dB), while Islamabad is ranked third (105dB).

This dubious decibel distinction ought to mark its presence in our environmental discourse. Typically, the quality of the air we breathe is what’s understood as pollution, even though the harm that high decibel levels can cause is no less serious. Sustained exposure to noise above 70dB could result in hearing loss and drown out natural sounds with beneficial health effects. The clean-up policies we design should notch up noise control as a priority for public safety. Willy-nilly, the hurly-burly of economic development adds to the din. We can’t turn the clock back, but we could make an effort to assure ourselves some peace and quiet. It’s about time we got a grip on urban India’s volume knob.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout