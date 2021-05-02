Decisive verdicts

Sunday’s poll results mostly saw incumbents retain power in remarkably decisive victories, with a spotlight on the triumph of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had pulled out all stops to dislodge it with a high-octane campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. The BJP snagged the state’s opposition mantle, but its only real cause for cheer was that it retained Assam. At the other end of the ideological spectrum, the Left held Kerala. Since this is a state that usually flips governments, this was a notable win. It was Tamil Nadu that opted for a switch, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ousting the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.