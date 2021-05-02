OPEN APP
Decisive verdicts

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata, Sunday (PTI)Premium
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata, Sunday (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2021, 11:05 PM IST Livemint

Sunday’s poll results mostly saw incumbents retain power in remarkably decisive victories, with a spotlight on the triumph of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had pulled out all stops to dislodge it with a high-octane campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself

Sunday’s poll results mostly saw incumbents retain power in remarkably decisive victories, with a spotlight on the triumph of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had pulled out all stops to dislodge it with a high-octane campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. The BJP snagged the state’s opposition mantle, but its only real cause for cheer was that it retained Assam. At the other end of the ideological spectrum, the Left held Kerala. Since this is a state that usually flips governments, this was a notable win. It was Tamil Nadu that opted for a switch, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ousting the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

While all victors deserve their victories, a second-order outcome of these polls may take a short while to unfold in those states. Sunday’s celebratory gatherings displayed a brazen disregard for social distancing, with many masks sported more than worn. The campaign trails were no better, exposing multitudes to covid infection. Yes, electoral zeal can be hazardous. All political parties should now join hands and turn their focus to our pandemic crisis.

