Deepfake distortion: Has Indian politics fallen prey to it?
Summary
- While deepfake worries predate Indian elections, fresh concerns have been sparked by recent video clips of politicians. Can we expect people to be duly sceptical of what they see and hear online?
Worries of deepfakes spreading misinformation predate Indian elections. Those who feared no escape from them may have turned out prescient. A Parliamentarian from Karnataka of the Janata Dal (Secular) who has been mired in a sexual-assault controversy on account of a video clip has claimed himself to be the victim of a digitally-crafted fake.