Deepfake distortion: Has Indian politics fallen prey to it?

While untruths in usual times would not need to be dignified with responses, big distortions in a tech-warped world are a serious menace. They can put even self-assured politicians in defensive mode. Policing deepfakes may prove inadequate. At the end, we can only hope that people at large get more discerning and sceptical of what they see and hear on their digital devices. That’s not asking for too much, is it?