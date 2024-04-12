Delhi Airport Metro Express: Justice on a slow track
Summary
- In a 12-year-old case, the Supreme Court overturned its own 2021 order okaying an arbitral award to Reliance Infrastructure. Uncertainty on judicial outcomes in India puts investors off, but is anybody listening?
Long-winded and often-unedifying judicial processes are said to be among the reasons foreign investors resist dispute resolution in India. New Delhi’s demand that Indian options be exhausted before overseas arbitration is sought gets in the way of bilateral investment treaties too.