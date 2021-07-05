Delivery duopoly

Food-makers are crying foul not just over being pushed into price-offs to get the desired app display, but also over alleged violations of platform-neutrality, with the two apps charged with running ‘cloud kitchens’ of their own

The National Restaurant Association of India has complained to the country’s Competition Commission about practices by food-delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy that it considers unfair. Indian eateries have been in a wrangle with these internet services over the cut they take of what customers pay. This slice is said to have widened as restaurant reliance on online orders has grown. Food-makers are crying foul not just over being pushed into price-offs to get the desired app display, but also over alleged violations of platform-neutrality, with the two apps charged with running ‘cloud kitchens’ of their own.

