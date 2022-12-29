Russia on Thursday launched a fresh strike on Ukraine, firing as many as 120 missiles at multiple targets, as reported, including those in its capital Kyiv, its second-biggest city Kharkiv and the western city of Lviv. The latest fusillade was apparently aimed at Ukrainian infrastructure. At least three people, including a 14-year-old girl, have been reported injured so far. That such a missile attack should be mounted 10 months after Russian forces invaded the country is a sign of how badly Moscow is faring in its military pursuit. The reckless rattling of nuclear weapons, as the Kremlin has done more than once earlier, also points to Russia staring at failure. Yet, with the invader refusing to withdraw, the world may be in for a long deadlock that keeps nerves taut and geopolitical uncertainty high. New Delhi could use its ties with Moscow to help it find a way out of this quagmire. This may involve brokering a truce that allows Moscow to save face while letting the will of Ukrainians prevail on their freedom. All ground accounts suggest that the people of Ukraine want the civil liberties of the Western world. And the principle of self-determination should underpin any peace agreement.