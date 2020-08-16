Dhoni’s options

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, India won all the world’s major championships. Age had to catch up with him, of course. Next year, he’ll be 40. In recent years, as his reflexes slowed, he was in the news for controversial displays of patriotism, such as flaunting paramilitary insignia on a cricket pitch. For someone who seems fond of playing to the galleries, a career in politics would suggest itself. Many regional and national parties are reported to be wooing him, and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy has advised him to contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. If he decides to dive in, he won’t be the first cricketer-turned-politician. However, his fans will surely hope he’s special.