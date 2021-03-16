OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Dial DFI for déjà vu

Dial DFI for déjà vu

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
 1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2021, 11:54 PM IST Livemint

Long-range funds generated by a rapidly expanding insurance sector could help, too, now that foreign insurers have been allowed to fully enter and offer our state-run insurer some real rivalry

The Union cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of a development finance institution (DFI) to fund infrastructure projects. This DFI, proposed as part of India’s budget for 2021-22, will get 20,000 crore as initial capital from the government and is expected to raise 3 trillion from financial markets in the next few years.

To be sure, DFIs aren’t new to India. We’ve had them in ICICI and IDBI, which were later turned into banks. In the idea’s latest iteration, this DFI could pump money into our national infrastructure pipeline, which has seen only a trickle so far if it’s able to overcome the classic squeeze such entities suffer: access mostly to a pool of short- and mid-tenure credit for long-gestation projects. Our market for long-term bonds needs development, and perhaps tax incentives can elongate investment horizons and help one emerge. Long-range funds generated by a rapidly expanding insurance sector could help, too, now that foreign insurers have been allowed to fully enter and offer our state-run insurer some real rivalry. All of this may take time. Our new DFI, till then, must watch its finances carefully and avoid the pitfalls that claimed its forerunners.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout