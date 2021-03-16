Dial DFI for déjà vu

The Union cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of a development finance institution (DFI) to fund infrastructure projects. This DFI, proposed as part of India’s budget for 2021-22, will get ₹20,000 crore as initial capital from the government and is expected to raise ₹3 trillion from financial markets in the next few years.

To be sure, DFIs aren’t new to India. We’ve had them in ICICI and IDBI, which were later turned into banks. In the idea’s latest iteration, this DFI could pump money into our national infrastructure pipeline, which has seen only a trickle so far if it’s able to overcome the classic squeeze such entities suffer: access mostly to a pool of short- and mid-tenure credit for long-gestation projects. Our market for long-term bonds needs development, and perhaps tax incentives can elongate investment horizons and help one emerge. Long-range funds generated by a rapidly expanding insurance sector could help, too, now that foreign insurers have been allowed to fully enter and offer our state-run insurer some real rivalry. All of this may take time. Our new DFI, till then, must watch its finances carefully and avoid the pitfalls that claimed its forerunners.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via