Dial down challenge

The murder of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday was a ghastly reminder of the derangement of religious fundamentalism. The killers not only hacked their victim for his words in support of a former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson who made derogatory remarks about Islam’s Prophet but posted a video of their crime online. There is only one way that the state must respond to such a gruesome act: enforce the law and ensure exemplary punishment. The National Investigation Agency has taken over the case, the two accused have been charged under our anti-terror law, and their reported foreign “links" are being probed for any wider plot to stir communal trouble.

