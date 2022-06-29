Dial down challenge

Both religious and political leaders should realize that we can’t keep hurtling down such a path without emboldening religious extremism of all kinds. While the law does its job, it’s the task of politics, civil society and the judiciary to walk us back from the edge
The murder of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday was a ghastly reminder of the derangement of religious fundamentalism. The killers not only hacked their victim for his words in support of a former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson who made derogatory remarks about Islam’s Prophet but posted a video of their crime online. There is only one way that the state must respond to such a gruesome act: enforce the law and ensure exemplary punishment. The National Investigation Agency has taken over the case, the two accused have been charged under our anti-terror law, and their reported foreign “links" are being probed for any wider plot to stir communal trouble.
All authorities must work to calm social tension. But Tuesday’s killing should force broad introspection too. Of late, common sense restraints on inter-faith confrontations that a multi-cultural society must exercise have weakened considerably. Both religious and political leaders should realize that we can’t keep hurtling down such a path without emboldening religious extremism of all kinds. While the law does its job, it’s the task of politics, civil society and the judiciary to walk us back from the edge.
