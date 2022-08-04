Dial it down

An angry backlash was widely expected. China wasn’t going to let the provocation of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan go unanswered. Not with Chinese President Xi Jinping eyeing another five-year term, as he is seen to be. Any show of softness over American grandstanding at a time US-China relations are so testy will not wash with Xi’s local audience. And so, a day after Pelosi left Taipei, Beijing began flexing its military muscle. It fired multiple missiles in waters around the self-governed island China claims as its territory—the first such warning shots since 199.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}