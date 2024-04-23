Dial Vi for revival: Its FPO was a success
Summary
- Vodafone-Idea’s ₹18,000 crore follow-on public offer got subscribed over 6 times by the end of bidding. This relieves the worry that India will end up with a telecom duopoly.
Vodafone-Idea’s ₹18,000 crore follow-on public offer, the biggest such seen by the Indian stock market, had a good last day. The issue had got subscribed over 6 times towards the end of bidding on Monday. Non-institutional and qualified institutional investors showed high interest, though retail participation was slow.