Display of support

Display of support1 min read . 10:31 PM IST
These results signify further Congress diminishment and reinforce the view that the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall remain our dominant political force for the foreseeable future
These results signify further Congress diminishment and reinforce the view that the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall remain our dominant political force for the foreseeable future
Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats saw regional parties hold their ground, but a behind-the-scenes battle between India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition Congress hogged the spotlight for what its outcome may signal for national politics. Despite smaller numbers, the BJP posted surprise wins, including three of six Maharashtra seats, with support from independent legislators in a state ruled by an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party that was left embarrassed. In Haryana, the BJP managed to ensure the defeat of Congress leader Ajay Maken. These results signify further Congress diminishment and reinforce the view that the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall remain our dominant political force for the foreseeable future.
Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats saw regional parties hold their ground, but a behind-the-scenes battle between India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition Congress hogged the spotlight for what its outcome may signal for national politics. Despite smaller numbers, the BJP posted surprise wins, including three of six Maharashtra seats, with support from independent legislators in a state ruled by an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party that was left embarrassed. In Haryana, the BJP managed to ensure the defeat of Congress leader Ajay Maken. These results signify further Congress diminishment and reinforce the view that the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall remain our dominant political force for the foreseeable future.
The Rajya Sabha is an indirectly elected House designed to assure states a voice that could temper any legislative impetuosity of the directly elected Lok Sabha. However, the state of party politics in the country has meant that this objective is poorly served. In such a situation, it’s important for the judiciary to watch the Constitutional adherence of the laws being enacted.
The Rajya Sabha is an indirectly elected House designed to assure states a voice that could temper any legislative impetuosity of the directly elected Lok Sabha. However, the state of party politics in the country has meant that this objective is poorly served. In such a situation, it’s important for the judiciary to watch the Constitutional adherence of the laws being enacted.