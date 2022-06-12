Display of support

Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats saw regional parties hold their ground, but a behind-the-scenes battle between India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition Congress hogged the spotlight for what its outcome may signal for national politics. Despite smaller numbers, the BJP posted surprise wins, including three of six Maharashtra seats, with support from independent legislators in a state ruled by an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party that was left embarrassed. In Haryana, the BJP managed to ensure the defeat of Congress leader Ajay Maken. These results signify further Congress diminishment and reinforce the view that the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall remain our dominant political force for the foreseeable future.

