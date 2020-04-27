Indeed, Governor Das

In a recent interview to Cogencis, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has reportedly said that while there has been an animated discussion on the matter of whether the central bank should monetize the government's fiscal deficit, he has not yet taken a view on it. This is not entirely unexpected. Ever since 1997, when the automatic monetization of deficits--which involves the bank printing money, so to speak, to lend directly to the Centre--was ended in India, RBI has been in a far better position to run a monetary policy that is effective. The economy's inflation-growth dynamics are tricky at the best of times, and with the government restrained from overspending by simply drawing money from RBI, the central bank has been better able to do its job. Since 2015, its explicit mandate has been to contain inflation within a specific band, and this can only be done well so long as the government exercises fiscal restraint.

These are not usual times, however. While any central bank would like all policy settings to allow it to meet its own targets, the country is clearly in need of massive fiscal stimulus. Indeed, Das is also reported to have said that fiscal measures would be key in tackling the crisis. He is also correct in saying that the fiscal deficit this year will go beyond the officially mandated upper limit of 3.5% of gross domestic product. In today's context, this figure is unrealistic to the point of seeming absurd.

In the context of the extra spending that would be required, and RBI's possible role in making money available, the governor has expressed a need for the central bank to guard the integrity of its balance sheet. He also fielded questions on the prospect of RBI buying private bonds directly--as some central banks overseas are doing. Here, he has judiciously been non-committal. Any such credit risk should be borne by the government, not by RBI. On lending directly to the Centre, though, perhaps some allowance could be made. It is, after all, our lender of last resort. And this is an economic emergency.

