Dizzying heights

Yet, even those tempted to go short on equities had better be careful. As Keynes had put it, markets can remain irrational longer than one can stay solvent. So long as central banks keep cheap money flowing globally, and enough of it goes into stocks, it doesn’t really matter whether share prices make sense from a perspective of future earnings. The Sensex ascent could easily go on. As asset inflation doesn’t worry policymakers much, it’s for investors to watch out for signs of a reversal ahead. Monetary policy normalization in the West, for example, could set off convulsions. But under covid-battered conditions, that’s discussed only in hushed tones. It would pay to listen closely.

