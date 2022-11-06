Do not debase

An inflation-targeting central bank must keep the internal value of the currency it issues broadly stable in terms of its purchasing power. But what about its external worth? While an exchange rate is determined by demand and supply in the forex market, as shaped by trade and capital flows, a currency’s basic value over time tracks inflation even for conversion. Debasement, after all, transcends economic borders. In olden times, this referred to a literal mixing of gold or silver coins with base metals to generate a “money illusion". The modern-day equivalent is money creation far in excess of output expansion, typically done by a currency issuer that’s bullied by a big-spender government. As the effects include inflated budgets that let leaders claim generosity and deflated debt burdens that favour the indebted, debasement that outlives an actual crisis rescue—when a cash injection is indeed needed—remains an ulterior temptation for the powerful. It’s all the more important, thus, for a monetary authority to assert its control should flaring prices follow a big bulge of money. The US Fed is under watch. And let’s not pretend the Reserve Bank of India is an exception.

