Do not escalate

Brent crude oil prices rose almost 4% to nearly $88 per barrel on Monday after the surprise attacks by Hamas on Israel on Saturday. If other parts of West Asia get engulfed in this conflict, oil shipments from the region could get squeezed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A country that could end up as a combatant in what has been an Israel-versus-Hamas battle so far is Iran, given its ties with anti-Israel forces, should the Israeli leadership somehow identify a larger plot behind the assault and take military action. Warming Saudi Arabia-Israel relations seem likely to get disrupted, upsetting a broad US plan for the region, which could evoke suspicions of a larger geopolitical agenda backed by a Cold War-like anti-US alignment. American dominance of West Asia has been contested in the past as well, and hasty fingers could be pointed beyond Tehran, too.

Yet, it’s best if Israel does not do anything that would risk wider hostilities. Not just because oil prices above $90 per barrel would spell trouble for India, since we import more than four-fifths of our oil demand and must keep our energy expenses moderate, but because another episode of global instability would hurt the whole world’s prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

