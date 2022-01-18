Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dodge the cross-wire

Photo: AFP
18 Jan 2022

Sometimes, trouble can arise from unexpected quarters and jeopardize the most meticulous of plans. That’s what is being seen in the US, where large airlines and cargo firms have held up a danger flag against the roll-out of 5G telecom services near airports for fear of interference in the functioning of aviation devices used to determine altitude. If Verizon and AT&T go ahead, they say, America could face an “economic calamity" caused by flight disruptions.

With US roll-outs scheduled for 19 January, it’s unclear if American authorities will slam the emergency brakes. New C-Band 5G services have already been delayed twice, but upgrades of aviation equipment have not been completed. This failure of coordination should serve as a cautionary tale for all other markets opting for 5G. In India, excitement over such a telecom upshift has been high, given the starring role that digital adoption is expected to play in our economic emergence. And while telecom operators may have done their prep work well, we’d also need to minimize any risk of wires getting crossed wirelessly in the air. Regulators may be seized of this possibility already. Even so, they must not slacken on safety checks

