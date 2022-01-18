Dodge the cross-wire

With US roll-outs scheduled for 19 January, it’s unclear if American authorities will slam the emergency brakes. New C-Band 5G services have already been delayed twice, but upgrades of aviation equipment have not been completed. This failure of coordination should serve as a cautionary tale for all other markets opting for 5G. In India, excitement over such a telecom upshift has been high, given the starring role that digital adoption is expected to play in our economic emergence. And while telecom operators may have done their prep work well, we’d also need to minimize any risk of wires getting crossed wirelessly in the air. Regulators may be seized of this possibility already. Even so, they must not slacken on safety checks